J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.20.

SJM opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -140.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

