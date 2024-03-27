Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.