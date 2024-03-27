StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

