StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
See Also
