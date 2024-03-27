1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 547.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 341,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

