Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $619.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.07. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

