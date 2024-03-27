Analysts Set Expectations for SmartRent, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartRent in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $530.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.