Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $178.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

