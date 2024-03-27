Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Steelcase Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Steelcase in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.