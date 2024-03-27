Analysts Offer Predictions for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

