Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Genpact in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

