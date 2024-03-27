Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $4.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

ZVIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevia PBC

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,132 shares of company stock worth $110,179. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,208,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 351,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.