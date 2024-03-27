Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

