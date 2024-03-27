United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.42 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.