The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,320,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

