UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,393 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

