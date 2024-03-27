SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

