CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CVU opened at $2.27 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

