TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

