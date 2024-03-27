Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile



Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

