Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.75 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

