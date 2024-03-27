FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
