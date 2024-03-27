Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

RANI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.