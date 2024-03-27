FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Decreased by Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 2.1 %

LAAC opened at $4.89 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

