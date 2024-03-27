Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$60.63 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$71.39. The company has a market cap of C$27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

