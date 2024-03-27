StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.02 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

