Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

