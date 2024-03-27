DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DTEA opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.