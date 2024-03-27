Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.6 %
GTIM opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
