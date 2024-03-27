Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.6 %

GTIM opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

