StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.3 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.