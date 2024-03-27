Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 5.3 %

MTEX stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

