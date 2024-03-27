StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $25.63 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $645,450,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

