Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

