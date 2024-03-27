Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Insider Transactions at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
