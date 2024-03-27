Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.