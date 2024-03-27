Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Quanterix Trading Down 2.5 %

QTRX stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

