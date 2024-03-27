Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $13.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $53.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,955.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,628.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3,023.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,592.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,255.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock worth $20,827,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

