Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Raised by National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$4.89 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$433.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

