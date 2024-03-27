Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

