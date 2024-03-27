Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $355,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

