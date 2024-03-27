TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.35.

TC Energy stock opened at C$54.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.02.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

