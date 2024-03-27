Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.26%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.01. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

