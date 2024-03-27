ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

