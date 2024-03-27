Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

