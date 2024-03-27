Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.29 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
