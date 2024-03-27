StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

