StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

