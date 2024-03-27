StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
