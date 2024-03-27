StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
