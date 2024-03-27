TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCON opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

