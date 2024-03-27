Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

