Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WABC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

