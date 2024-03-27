Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.17 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

